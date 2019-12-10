Yandex metrika counter

New Zealand says eight still missing day after volcano erupts

  • World
  • Share
New Zealand says eight still missing day after volcano erupts

New Zealand said on Tuesday that eight people were still missing a day after a volcano unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand’s North Island, killing

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Whakatane, a town near the volcanic White Island, that a number of people were in hospital in critical condition.

She said that New Zealanders and tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia were among the inhured.

A police spokesman said that 31 people were in hospital. He confirmed that five people had died.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      