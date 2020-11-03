Yandex metrika counter

News of destruction of Azerbaijan’s mortar platoon ‘nonsense’: Defense Ministry

The news spread by the Armenian media that the Armenian forces allegedly destroyed the mortar platoon of Azerbaijani Army units in the southern direction and obtained important documents is nothing but nonsense, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.


