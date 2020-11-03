News of destruction of Azerbaijan’s mortar platoon ‘nonsense’: Defense Ministry
The news spread by the Armenian media that the Armenian forces allegedly destroyed the mortar platoon of Azerbaijani Army units in the southern direction and obtained important documents is nothing but nonsense, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.