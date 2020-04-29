News.Az Photos: Washington’s streets deserted as U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1M

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus have topped 1 million, having doubled in 18 days, and making up one-third of all infections in the world.

More than 56,500 Americans have died of the highly contagious respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the virus, an average of about 2,000 a day this month, according to the tally.

The photos, specially taken by journalist Shafiga Muradgizi for News.Az, show the deserted streets, roads, churches and parks in capital Washington, D.C. amid the coronavirus fears.

News.Az

News.Az