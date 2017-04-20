Newspaper: “Active” participants in Armenia casino to be registered

+ ↺ − 16 px

A draft decision on identification of “active” participants in casino and online gambling in Armenia is on the agenda of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government, according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Time) newspaper.

Under this draft decision, as of July 1, all the casinos and organizers of online gambling in Armenia will be required to register people who make bets one million drams (about US$2,060) and over, have their accurate data, and keep copies of their identity documents.

“However, the draft decision does not make clear the mechanisms that will not enable the organizers to evade such obligation.

“The government validates the adoption of this decision by the measures being taken to fight against money laundering,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.

