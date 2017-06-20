Newspaper: Alarm signal sounds at US embassy in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iravunk (Right) newspaper has learned that an alarm signal suddenly sounded recently at the US embassy in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, during the acceptance of Armenian citizens, news.am reports.

“It usually sounds in case of terrorist acts, or any other danger.

“A citizen, who at that moment was in one of the embassy’s rooms, had to kneel down and hide under the table, together with embassy staff, and like so for about 20 minutes.

“But it is not known what the reason was for the alarm signal,” wrote Iravunk.

News.Az

News.Az