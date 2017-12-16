Newspaper: Armenia cannot serve as bridge between EU and Eurasian Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Alliance of European Conservatives and Reformists Daniel Hannan doubts that Armenia can be a bridge between EU and Eurasian Union, Zhoghovurd newspaper writes.

Asked whether Armenia can be a bridge between two political blocs, Hannan said: “I think, no, because customs union excludes similar options."

As to the results of the EU-Armenia agreement, Hannan believes it can give nothing to Armenia unless the Armenian side carries out internal changes. In addition, Armenia is not absolutely free and is dependent on Russia in its decisions, he added.

