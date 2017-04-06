Newspaper: Armenia ex-FMs are leaving politics

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the April 2 parliamentary election in the Republic of Armenia (RA), it has become clear once and for all that opposition Heritage Party Chairman and ex-Foreign Minister Raffi Hovannisian, and opposition Consolidation Party Chairman and also former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian will be leaving politics, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Both used to be US citizens.

“It is not ruled out that the remaining notables of the two [political] parties join and become one party, led by RA former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan,” wrote Zhamanak.

The Central Electoral Commission has publicized the preliminary results of the aforesaid election.

Accordingly, five of the political forces that ran for the National Assembly have failed to pass the minimum thresholds for winning parliamentary seats.

And one of these political forces is Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian Bloc.

