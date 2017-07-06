Newspaper: Armenia famous singer denied US visa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US embassy in Armenia has toughened its stance towards Armenian celebrities, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

The embassy rejected the visa application of Armenian ethnic song singer Aghasi Ispiryan, and therefore he cannot go to the US for at least five years, news.am reports.

In the meantime, however, he freely traveled there between 2008 and 2015.

The embassy’s respective reason was that even though the singer was visiting the US and doing business there, he did not pay taxes.

In the US, Ispiryan mostly sings at wedding parties.

The singer assured that he has no information on his five-year entry ban to the US, but confirmed that the embassy did reject him.

Aghasi Ispiryan added, however, that he is going to petition to the US embassy for a visa application in the future, too.

News.Az

News.Az