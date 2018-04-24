Newspaper: Armenia ruling party may break up

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some in ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) took very hard his stepping down Monday from the post of Prime Minister.

The ones loyal to him are in deep mourning, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper, news.am reports.

“Our sources close to the RPA say an RPA [National Assembly] faction session was convened to inform the decision of Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation. Upon hearing the news, some [faction] MPs were saddened, especially the women MPs cried.

“Within the party it is said that, after Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation, the RPA will cease to be such a solid party and it will be divided into wings, and then maybe it will break up in general,” wrote Hraparak.

News.Az

News.Az