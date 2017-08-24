Newspaper: Armenian is on US sanctions’ list

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has put several Russian citizens, including an Armenian, on its sanctions’ list in connection with North Korea, according to Aravot (Morning) newspaper o

This is reported on the website of the US Department of Finance, news.am reported.

The sanctions assume the freezing of their financial assets in the US, and visa restrictions.

Russian citizen of Armenian descent Ruben Kirakosyan also is under these sanctions.

The Russian Gefest-M company, which, according to the US, has ties with the Korea Tangun Trading Corporation, also is on this list. According to this information, Kirakosyan, in turn, has ties with Gefest-M.

News.Az

