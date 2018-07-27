Newspaper: Kazakhstan, Belarus consider dismissing CSTO’s Armenian chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to sources in the Foreign Ministry, the positions of Armenia and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov have weakened in the CSTO, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“They [the CSTO] no longer trust Khachaturov, who was called for questioning [in Armenia], [and] who seems will be given the status of a suspect [in the ongoing criminal case into what had occurred in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008].

“[CSTO] members Kazakhstan and Belarus are [already] thinking about the early dismissal of Khachaturov from the office of CSTO Secretary General,” wrote Hraparak.

News.Az

