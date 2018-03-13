Newspaper: Nalbandian will remain in his position, he is Lavrov's favorite

It is no secret that Armenian authorities have long been trying to get rid of Foreign Minister Erward Nalbandian.

However, he is the favorite of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Lavrov does not want to see anyone except Edward Nalbandian on this post.

According to the Armenian Zhamanak newspaper, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Nalbandian in August 2016 thus securing him of prospects of dismissal from the new Armenian government formed in September.

"Unwilling to resist Lavrov, Armenian authorities leave Nalbandian on the post of the Foreign Ministry, however, the leadership in the ministry will be passed to another person who will be called a secretary general," the newspaper reads.

News.Az

