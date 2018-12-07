Newspaper: Outflow of money from Armenia sharply increases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The outflow of money from Armenia has increased sharply, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the outflow of money from the country amounted to 121 million 461 thousand dollars in October alone. And in general, 951 million 38 thousand dollars have been taken out of Armenia during the ten months of this year; this, by the way, is 171 million 842 thousand dollars more than the indicator recorded in the same period of the previous year.

“It can be assumed that the former authorities are gradually removing their riches from the country, attempting to escape from here,” Zhoghovurd wrote.

News.Az

