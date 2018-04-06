Newspaper: Serzh Sargsyan indecisive about replacing defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number one topic in the ruling elite is the matter of the seats in the new Cabinet, Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper writes.

A source in the Republican Party of Armenia told the newspaper that there are heated discussions regarding the candidacy for the post of a defense minister, news.am reports.

According to the newspaper, only a month ago there were two candidacies: deputy defense minister Artak Zakaryan and emergency situations minister, former deputy defense minister Davit Tonoyan.

However, the newspaper has learnt that the candidacy of Tonoyan has been rejected. Although the discussions over a new minister are still underway, there is no final decision whether incumbent minister Vigen Sargsyan will be deprived of his post.

The RPA sources say Serzh Sargsyan is indecisive whether to replace Vigen Sargsyan by Artak Zakaryan or not.

News.Az

