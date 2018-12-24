Next achievement by schoolchildren with Azercell’s support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani team claimed second place in the International Olympiad in Informatics in Tbilisi

Azerbaijani students have successfully represented our country in the International Olympiad in Informatics held in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia. Claiming the second place in South region, our team was awarded with third place diploma of the International Team Olympiad. The students from the Republic Lyceum with physics, mathematics, and computer science bias, namely, Abutalib Namazov, Murad Eynizade, Ibrahim Taghizade, competed with 19 teams of South region.

Azercell Telecom LLC also made a huge contribution to this success. In fact, the students have undergone a long process of preparation in the Preparation Center for International Olympiads with the support of the Ministry of Education and Azercell’s Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. The preparation center offers the necessary material-technical provisions for students with the view to stimulate their training process for Olympiads, increase their scientific-innovative initiatives and demonstrate their scientific capacities. Notably, participation in the competitions was aimed to determine the knowledge level of the students, increase their experience and intensify the training process according to preparation plan of the International Olympiad in Informatics to be held in 2019 in our country.

More than 300 students from about 80 countries of the world are expected to take part in this competition. It is worth noting that, Azercell Telecom LLC, the company eminent for projects aimed at development of education and future generation under Corporative Social Responsibility Strategy, supported the Azerbaijani delegation in the International Olympiad in Informatics held in Tsukuba, one of the scientific and technological centers of Japan, in October.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

