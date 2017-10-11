Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be conducted on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

The next ceasefire monitoring exercise will be conducted on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border.

On 12 October 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

News.Az

