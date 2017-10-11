Yandex metrika counter

Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be conducted on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be conducted on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

The next ceasefire monitoring exercise will be conducted on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border.

On 12 October 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      