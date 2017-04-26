Next ceasefire monitoring will be held on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

On 27 April 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the terrirtory of Kazakh region, on the line of confrontation (LoC) of troops.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that the Personal Representative`s field assistants Simon Tiller and Mihail Olaru will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

