Next generation pilots in Azerbaijan to be trained on Italian M-346s

By purchasing Alenia Aermacchi M-346 Master (M-346) planes from Italy, Azerbaijan will be able to train fifth-generation fighter pilots, military expert Shair Ramaldanov told Trend.

Ramaldanov said that these type of aircraft are ideal for modern training.

“President Ilham Aliyev, at his last meetings, said that the Azerbaijani army will continue to be provided with the latest weapons and equipment. This is what we're witnessing. During a visit to Belarus, President Ilham Aliyev signed a memorandum in connection with air defense systems. Another such document was signed during a state visit to Italy regarding the M-346 aircraft,” the military expert added.

“The M-346 has been in operation since 2012 - 2013. This type of aircraft was purchased for training the pilots, and is equipped with modern technology that meets international standards. Pilots trained with these planes will be able to fly jets up to the fifth generation. Training of Azerbaijani pilots on M-346s is extremely important,” Ramaldanov said.

The M-346 is used by the air forces of Italy, Israel, Singapore, and Poland as a combat training aircraft.

Within the framework of the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy, a declaration on an agreement between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and Leonardo S.p.A aerospace company was signed in connection with the acquisition of an integration system for M-346 aircraft.

The document was signed by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and CEO of Italian Leonardo S.p.A company Alessandro Profumo.

