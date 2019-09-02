Next German-Azerbaijani Business Forum to be held in Baku in September 2019

On September 27, 2019, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) organises the annual German-Azerbaijani Business Forum “Modernisation of Indu

This year the core themes of the Forum are finance and business climate, transport and infrastructure, and agriculture and nutrition. The aim of the event is to provide German and Azerbaijani companies with a business platform where they can discuss current opportunities for cooperation and to present their projects. High-level representatives of the German and Azerbaijani government are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Forum.

The participation in the Forum is free of charge. The event will be held in English with simultaneous translation into the Azerbaijani language.

