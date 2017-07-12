Next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to take place in New York

Next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to take place in New York

An agreement was reached to convene the next meeting between the Ministers in September in New York.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti and Richard Hoagland,asked the Ministers to convey to the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia their proposal on organizing a Summit in the course of this year, AzVision.az reports citing Armenian MFA, AzVision reports.

in the margins of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Note that on July 11, a meeting between Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, took place in Brussels at the initiative and presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti and Richard Hoagland, which was attended by Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

