Next meeting of ministers of health of OTS to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha

The next meeting of the ministers of health of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha, News.az reports.

A final document (joint declaration) was adopted at a meeting of the Ministers of Health of the member countries and observers of the OTS held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

The document reflects the strengthening of cooperation in the application of the pharmacopoeia and the rules of the Turkic-speaking countries, as well as the provision of humanitarian and medical assistance during emergencies.

In addition, the document includes the development of a draft joint action plan for the fight against infectious diseases, consideration of the possibilities of joint production of medicines and medical equipment within the organization, as well as mutual recognition of diplomas issued by the member countries of the OTS in the field of medicine.

The declaration also covers the creation of a joint network in the field of health tourism with the participation of member States and observers of the OTG, the development of a unified dictionary of medical information and other issues.

In addition, the organization of Turkic States received a number of proposals regarding the venue of the next meeting of the Ministers of Health of the member countries. Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, in accordance with the Samarkand Declaration, announced that the next meeting of the Ministers of Health of the OTS member countries will be held in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha. Noting that Shusha has been declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2023, Omuraliyev expressed confidence that the event will be successful there.

News.Az