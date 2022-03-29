Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks kicks off in Istanbul

Another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine kicked off in the Turkish city of Istanbul, News.Az reports.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defense, Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the parliamentary faction of the "Servant of the People."

The Russian delegation led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky includes Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

The talks are expected to last for two days.

Several rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, and the last talks were held via video link on March 14, with no concrete results achieved yet.

On March 10, the Turkish city of Antalya hosted the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.

Although the sides failed to reach an agreement on a cease-fire, they agreed to continue negotiations over the conflict.

