Next stage of startup tours "From idea to Business" starts

Next stage of startup tours "From idea to Business" starts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The program of the startap tours is very rich.

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies together with the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Microsoft Company launched the next phase of startup tours in Baku and regions within the framework of the project "From Idea to Business" to support the startup movement and innovative ideas of citizens.

The Azerbaijani Youth Foundation, the United Nations Development Program joined the "From Idea to Business" project.

The project partner is "Azercell".

The program of the startap tours is very rich.

In higher education institutions the startup tours will be held along with infotours.

Startup tours will be held at the Baku State University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Khazar University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Baku Engineering University and Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy.

At the same time, an International Innovation Camp ("InnoCamp") is organized within the framework of the project "From Idea to Business" in Shaki city for preparation, discussion of business ideas, presentation of business projects with the participation of representatives of foreign and local technology parks, incubation centers.

It is planned to hold regional tours in Sumgayit, Shaki, Ganja, Baku and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Winners of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in the National Final will be awarded by organizers and partners, and will also have the opportunity to present their projects within the 24th Bakutel International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition-Conference.

News.Az

News.Az