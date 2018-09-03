Next Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States to be held in Azerbaijan

The next summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States (CCTS) will be held in Azerbaijan, the Secretary General of the organization, Baghdad Amreev told journalists by results of the summit of the Council held in Cholpon-ATA, in the North of Kyrgyzstan, Report informs citing Interfax.

At the same time, Amreev did not confirm the date of the next summit.

According to him, several documents were signed in the direction of developing and increasing the level of cooperation between the member-states of the Council following the summit held in Kyrgyzstan today.

Notably, CCTS includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

