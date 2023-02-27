Next summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in March

Next summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in March

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held on March 16 in Türkiye.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced this during a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó on Monday, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu said the upcoming Antalya Diplomatic Forum was postponed due to the earthquakes that rocked Türkiye on February 6.

“However, the summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held on March 16,” he added.

The 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held on November 11 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

News.Az