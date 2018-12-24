Next year to be eventful for development of Azerbaijani-Russian trade co-op – envoy

The year 2019 will be eventful in terms of development of trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference in Baku Dec. 24, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that Russia regards relations with Azerbaijan as a strategic partnership.

“This year saw strengthening of this strategic partnership,” he said. “Activity was observed in all areas of cooperation.”

Speaking about the priorities of cooperation for 2019, Bocharnikov noted that they include continuation of work in those areas, on which cooperation was agreed upon in 2018.

“This year, we agreed on a lot of things, above all, on the development of trade and economic relations,” the diplomat said.

He noted that the parties also plan to increase humanitarian cooperation next year.

Russia is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan. In 2017, the two countries celebrated the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. The Russian Federation is one of Azerbaijan’s main economic and trade partners.

Russia has invested over $3.7 billion in the Azerbaijani economy. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have invested more than $1 billion in the Russian economy.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to almost $2 billion in January-October 2018. The trade turnover between the countries increased by 15 percent compared to the same period of 2017.

