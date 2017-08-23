Nezavisimaya Gazeta publishes Azerbaijan's response to biased article in this newspaper

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nezavisimaya Gazeta has published Azerbaijan's response to the biased article about Azerbaijan by Artur Priymak.

The statement of Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia

From correspondence with Editor-in-Chief

To CEO

and editor-in-chief of Nezavisimaya Gazeta

Mr. K.V. Remchukov

Dear Konstantin Vadimovich!

First of all, I want to express my respect to you. Taking into account the fact that you have been one of the most authoritative figures in Russian journalism for a long time, and I, as a cultural figure and official, have also been associated with public and diplomatic work for many years, I saw it necessary to address you personally.

The reason is connected with the unprecedented situation over the publication of the article titled "The West rendered the vote of no confidence to Azerbaijan's fight against IS" by Artur Priymak in the "NG-religion" appendix No. 14 (426) to the 172nd issue of your newspaper dated August 16, 2017.

I regret to note that the article is strictly biased, has nothing in common with the interests of strengthening the atmosphere of trust and stability between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and their joint efforts to combat new manifestations of religious extremism in both countries.

The publication of such a material, which is full of manifestations of bias, factual distortions and unprofessionalism of the author in Nezavisimaya Gazeta, suggests that he actually associates with the forces that unleashed propaganda against Azerbaijan and is trying to mislead the Russian public about Azerbaijan's consistent stance on the struggle with new manifestations of religious extremism and terrorism growing on its basis.

Taking into account the current situation and referring to Article 43 and 46 of the RF Law "On Mass Media", I ask you, dear Konstantin Vadimovich, to urgently consider the issue of granting the Azerbaijani party the right to present its own position with clear legal and factual justifications in the next issue of the newspaper.

With respect and hope for understanding,

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Polad Bulbul-ogly

The "NG-religion" Appendix No. 14 (426) to the 172rd issue of Nezavisimaya Gazate dated August 16, 2017, published the article titled "The West rendered the vote of no confidence to Azerbaijan's fight against IS" by Arthur Priymak.

Even a cursory acquaintance with this material reveals obvious violations of logic and arises a number of questions. For example, the author, using very little information on occasions and clumsily shuffling them, for some reason chose Azerbaijan as the target for groundless accusations of the lack of success in the fight against religious extremism and terrorism growing on its basis. He did not notice or intentionally chose to ignore the active cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan in this sphere, their joint efforts to combat the new security challenges posed by religious extremism and transnational terrorist organizations to both countries.

He did not inform the readers that Azerbaijan consistently fights against religious extremism, which is confirmed by the adoption of a whole package of administrative measures on December 4, 2015. Thanks to them, the legislative base regulating effective struggle in this direction was improved, an important deterrent mechanism on the way of spreading religious fanaticism and extremism in the territory of our country was created. The adopted law "On Combating Religious Extremism" gives specific definitions of religious extremism, as well as religious radicalism and fanaticism. The law "On Police" introduced a provision allowing police officers to freely use firearms when suppressing crimes related to religious extremism and terrorism. The Law on Citizenship introduced a provision stating that the participation of a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan in terrorist activities is the basis for the loss of the citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan supports all initiatives in combating international terrorism on all international platforms. An efficient system of cooperation with Russian partners has been formed in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The effective mechanisms for multilateral cooperation with the CIS member-states include the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services, the Council of Border Troops Commanders of the CIS member states, and the CIS Antiterrorist Center. Within the framework of this interaction, the exchange of up-to-date information on terrorist threats and those involved in them is constantly carried out. Azerbaijan constantly informs partners, in particular from neighboring countries, in order to prevent the penetration of radical elements to combat zones. And this has always been highly appreciated at the international level.

However, the author does not confine himself to a tendentious, one-sided presentation of a material containing factual errors and distortions, and attempts to question the mechanisms of Russian-Azerbaijani bilateral cooperation that have proved their effectiveness, as well as the joint operation of the security bodies of the two countries to neutralize Ilgar Mollachiyev. The biased author does not understand or conceals that in most cases, the exchange of information between security bodies results in the extradition or deportation of persons (citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan), suspected of terrorist activities, from third countries. And the Azerbaijani side conducts its work in this direction at least as well as many others, including neighboring states.

The fact of involving Azerbaijani citizens in transnational terrorist networks is by no means an occasion to state that the country's authorities tolerate such negative manifestations. Although this is the leitmotif of Priymak's material. However, for some reason, the author uses his logically flawed "model of explanation" only with reference to Azerbaijan, although even in the sources cited by him, the citizens of some other countries are mentioned much more often and in larger numbers. The same applies to the statements of the International Commission on Human Rights in the Middle East and to the information disseminated by the Turkish Interior Ministry.

The unverified information obtained by the author from a number of dubious sources has nothing to do with reality at all, it is obviously slanderous towards the indigenous small ethnicities of Azerbaijan, as well as the struggle against religious radicalism and fanaticism conducted at the state level. The ineptly concealed falsification is the presentation of the entire northwestern region of the country, as well as local Lezgins, Avars and Tsakhurs as Salafis and Wahhabis, and the whole city of Sumgait as the "capital of jihadists". The author tries to impose his visions, discriminating the whole country and people, on the Russian public. Such insinuations caused a serious negative reaction both in Azerbaijan and among the large Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia.

It is also surprising that the constitutional reforms adopted on the results of the popular vote (referendum) on September 26, 2016, and the ongoing reorganization in the security and special services are presented as the struggle of political clans for power. As is known, 29 amendments to the Constitution were adopted by results of the referendum. Two structures have been established on the basis of the Ministry of National Security: the State Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan. And the above-mentioned system of effective management of security agencies operates in many of our neighboring countries.

But the author preferred not to trouble himself with at least a cursory analysis of the facts lying on the surface. To him, obviously, it was more important to at least somehow compose an opus on the given topic. But he did it very clumsily, which makes one seriously question Priymak's expert qualities, at least in relation to Azerbaijan.

The press Service of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Russian Federation

to Russian Federation

