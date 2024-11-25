NFL: Eagles’ Brandon Graham out for season with torn triceps, possibly ends career
Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) walks off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Image
Philadelphia Eagles veteran Brandon Graham may have played the last game of his NFL career on Sunday night.Graham, following the Philadelphia Eagles' 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, told reporters he had torn his triceps and would miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign, News.Az reports, citing nfl.com.
"If I had to go out like this, I gave everything I got," Graham, 36, said via NBC Philly’s Ashlyn Sullivan.
Graham, who said he's been dealing with tendonitis in his triceps, said he was chipped on the elbow.
The longest-tenured Eagles player on the team's roster, Graham signed a one-year deal this offseason to play his 15th season with the club. He said previously he intended for this to be his final year in the NFL, but recently said he was rethinking that due to Philly's success.
More success was found Sunday when the Saquon Barkley-led Eagles thumped the Rams and improved to 9-2.
Whatever becomes of the Eagles for the remainder of the campaign, they unfortunately will be without Graham.
Before his exit Sunday, Graham was having a stellar showing, posting two tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, three QB hits and a pass breakup.
Whether those stand as the statistics for his final game remains to be seen, but if they are, he will have finished his career with 76.5 career sacks, which is third in franchise history. Not included in that tally is the sack he had in Super Bowl LII, helping the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots for their first and only Lombardi Trophy.