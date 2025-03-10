NFL free agency 2025: Key signings, trades and latest rumors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The NFL’s 2025 free agency window has officially opened, with Monday marking the start of the legal tampering period.

The offseason has already seen significant moves, including Geno Smith being traded to the Raiders, DK Metcalf joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Davante Adams signing with the Los Angeles Rams, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Milton Williams signs with Patriots in underrated addition

He's not going to Carolina after all. Earlier reports had linked Milton Williams to the Panthers but he just agreed to sign with the Patriots according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Derek Barnett agrees to one-year contract with Texans

He's staying put in Houston.

DE Derek Barnett has agreed to a one-year extension with the Texans. He had five sacks last season.

D.J. Reed signs with Lions

Former Jets CB D.J. Reed has agreed to sigh a three-year contract with the Lions, $32 million of which is fully guaranteed according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Carlton Davis III, Patriots agree to three-year deal Carlton Davis III has agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with the Patriots. The deal includes $34.5 million fully guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Milton Williams nears contract with Panthers The prize DT of the 2025 NFL free agent class is close to a deal with the Panthers. Milton Williams played a pivotal role with the Super Bowl winning Eagles last season where he had five sacks. Dan Moore Jr. signs four-year contract with Titans OT Dan Moore Jr. has agreed to a four-year $82 million contract with the Titans. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. X is down so insiders turn to unconventional methods to post signings Elon Musk's X threw a wrench into NFL insider's gears on the first day of free agency. Normally insiders post breaking contract news on X, but have had to revert to posting on Facebook or corresponding employer's websites to break news. Giants agree to contract with CB Paulson Adebo CB Paulson Adebo and the Giants have agreed to a deal. Adebo had 10 INT's in 52 games over four seasons with the Saints. LB Robert Spillane agrees to sign with Patriots The Patriots have agreed to a three-year $37 million contract with LB Robert Spillane according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He had 91 tackles and two sacks with the Raiders last season. Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to one-year extension with Rams Another QB is off the board. Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a one-year extension with the Rams. Aaron Rodgers is close to joining Steelers: rumor Aaron Rodgers may be nearing an agreement to join the Steelers according to Gerry Dulac of the Post Gazette. This rumor is unconfirmed but there have been rumblings of Rodgers' camp meeting with the Steelers today. Texans, Braxton Berrios agree to one-year contract WR Braxton Berrios has agreed to a one-year $2 million contract with the Texans. He had zero catches on four targets with the Dolphins last season. Javon Kinlaw agrees to $45 million contract with Commanders He's flying out of New York. Javon Kinlaw has agreed to a three-year $45 million contract with the Commanders. He had a career high 4.5 sacks with the Jets last season. Bengals agree to extension for DT B.J. Hill The Bengals agreed to a three-year $33 million extension for DT B.J. Hill, who had three sacks last season. He'll be getting $16 million guaranteed per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Drew Dalman agrees to three-year contract with Bears Chicago got their center. The Bears agreed to a two-year contract with center Drew Dalman on a three-year deal worth $42 million, $28 million of which is fully guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This should help Caleb Williams in his development. Chris Godwin goes back to Bucs in free agency stunner Pump the brakes. Chris Godwin's not leaving Tampa Bay. Godwin agreed to a three-year contract worth $66 million with the Bucs according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Chiefs beef up O-Line with Jaylon Moore signing OT Jaylon Moore agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kansas City needed to upgrade their offensive line after Patrick Mahomes was under constant pressure during Super Bowl 2025. Haason Reddick agrees to one-year deal with Tampa Bay Haason Reddick has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal for $14 million, including $12 million guaranteed with the Bucs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Eagles' Mekhi Becton will have a chance to test the market Mekhi Becton flourished in Philly's offense providing high-end pass and run protection for Jalen Hurts en route to winning Super Bowl 2025. However, it looks like the two sides may not come to an agreement which would see Becton testing the open market according to Eagles reporter Tim McManus. Chris Godwin could be a top priority for Patriots The Patriots need to get a No. 1 wide receiver to help Drake Maye flourish as their No. 1 QB. New England could take a chance on Godwin to fill that slot for them. Khalil Mack agrees to one-year contract with Chargers The Chargers are bringing back star edge Khalil Mack on a one-year contract worth $18 million fully guaranteed according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Panthers agree to massive extension for CB Jaycee Horn It's pay day. The Panthers just agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $100 million for CB Jaycee Horn. As it stands now, the massive contract makes Horn the highest-paid DB in the NFL. Falcons release DT Grady Jarrett Atlanta is releasing DT Grady Jarrett, who had 2.5 sacks last season. Justin Fields is in Dubai while awaiting Jets and Steelers plans He's not sweating it. Justin Fields appears to be vacationing in Dubai while the Jets and Steelers try and figure out their QB situation for next season. Pittsburgh is rumored to be talking to Aaron Rodgers today, while the Jets could pivot to Fields to be their QB1 for next season. Giants remain in the mix for Aaron Rodgers NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that Aaron Rodgers could be a target of either the Steelers or the Giants. Pittsburgh would currently make the most sense as they just spent $150 million on a contract extension for the newly acquired DK Metcalf. The Giants do however need a bridge option at QB until they have their next franchise player at the position.

