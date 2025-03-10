Yandex metrika counter

NFL free agency 2025: Key signings, trades and latest rumors

Photo: Reuters

The NFL’s 2025 free agency window has officially opened, with Monday marking the start of the legal tampering period.

The offseason has already seen significant moves, including Geno Smith being traded to the Raiders, DK Metcalf joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Davante Adams signing with the Los Angeles Rams, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Milton Williams signs with Patriots in underrated addition

He's not going to Carolina after all. Earlier reports had linked Milton Williams to the Panthers but he just agreed to sign with the Patriots according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Derek Barnett agrees to one-year contract with Texans

He's staying put in Houston.

DE Derek Barnett has agreed to a one-year extension with the Texans. He had five sacks last season.

D.J. Reed signs with Lions

Former Jets CB D.J. Reed has agreed to sigh a three-year contract with the Lions, $32 million of which is fully guaranteed according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.


News.Az 

