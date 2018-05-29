NGO chiefs hold festive march in national clothes - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The festive march of the public activists singing Azerbaijani folk songs arose a great interest among people walking by, especially the tourists.

A festive event dedicated to the 100th jubilee of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held with the steering support of a nember of the Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Nargiz Khalaf and president of Mirza Alakpar Sabir Foundation Sevda Tahirli.

Up to 50 women chiefs of the NGO sector in national clothes marched along the Fountain Square, the Seaside Park, Istiqlaliyyat street and Icherisheher holding the flags of Azerbaijan in their hands. The festive march of the public activists singing Azerbaijani folk songs arose a great interest among people walking by, especially the tourists.

The NGO chiefs sang the state anthem before Natavan's monument and the memorial erected in memory of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

News.Az

News.Az