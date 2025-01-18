NGOs, environmental groups in Spain announce departure from X in protest against Elon Musk

Many non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including environmentalist groups in Spain, decided to leave X on Jan. 20 -- US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration day.

Environmentalist NGOs like Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Ecologists in Action said they are among "hundreds of organizations and thousands of people" that will leave the platform, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) is among many others to do the same Monday.In a statement, the groups accused Elon Musk of making X "a danger for democracy" by promoting discourses "based on the ideas of the far right" and interfering in other countries' elections such as in Germany.“Social media platforms have never been perfect, but X's attitude is unacceptable for a social media platform where different positions should be treated equally,” they added.The American billionaire who is set to serve as an advisor to Trump, has come under harsh criticism for his meddling in European politics through his platform.He has made controversial remarks about political matters of European countries including Italy, Germany and the UK and has also come under strong criticism from Germany’s political establishment for his support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of a snap election in February.Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, purchased Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and changed the name to X the following year.

