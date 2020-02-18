Niger: 23 died in stampede at Nigerian refugee camp

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 23 people were killed on Monday in a stampede at a Nigerian refugees camp in Niger Republic during distribution of aids, Anadolu Agency reported.

Officials of Nigerian northeast Borno State, heartland of Boko Haram violence, were distributing aids including foods to about 120,000 Nigerian refugees at Diffa, a southeastern city in Niger, when the incident occurred, two state officials told Anadolu Agency, on condition of anonymity.

"The stampede happened as refugees and some Nigerian rushed to collect aids from our officials," a senior government official in Borno said.

About 120,000 Nigerians fled their homes to the neighboring country of Niger in the wake of Boko Haram terror attacks in the northeast region.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum flagged off the aids distribution at a local stadium in Diffa on Sunday morning.

Over 3 million people have been displaced in the terror activities by Boko Haram in Nigeria since 2009, according to a UN report.

News.Az

