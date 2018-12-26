Nigeria: 13 security forces killed in Boko Haram ambush

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigerian army has said at least 13 security operatives -- including soldiers and policemen -- were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram fighters in the restive northeast region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement late Tuesday that the troops ran into the ambush along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road during an escort mission.

“The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight , courageously wading through the ambush,” said the statement.

Several Boko Haram fighters also died in the ensuing fight, it added.

News.Az

