Nigeria: 13 security forces killed in Boko Haram ambush

Nigeria: 13 security forces killed in Boko Haram ambush

Nigerian army has said at least 13 security operatives -- including soldiers and policemen -- were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram fighters in the restive northeast region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement late Tuesday that the troops ran into the ambush along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road during an escort mission. 

“The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight, courageously wading through the ambush,” said the statement. 

Several Boko Haram fighters also died in the ensuing fight, it added.

