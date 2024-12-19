Nigeria approves sale of Shell assets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigerian Oil Minister H. Lokpobiri has approved the sale of Shell Plc assets to Renaissance Group, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.RU.

The decision was made two months after the deal was blocked by the Nigerian Petroleum and Gas Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).ThisDay reported that NUPRC was blocking the deal because it believed that the group of companies would not be able to manage even 50% of the assets, as it did not have the necessary qualifications and sufficient resources.In addition, the regulator had questions regarding the ultimate beneficiaries, since the companies in the consortium were registered in tax havens abroad, probably in order to avoid paying taxes in Nigeria.Shell announced back in January 2024 that it had reached an agreement to sell its Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to the Renaissance consortium, which includes ND Western, Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith and Petrolin.

