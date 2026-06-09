Nigeria considers retaliation over xenophobia in South Africa

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Nigeria may consider retaliatory measures against South Africa in response to ongoing xenophobic violence against Nigerians and other foreign nationals, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said on Monday.

She said the Tinubu administration was concerned about what she described as South Africa’s inadequate response to repeated attacks on foreign residents, which have left several Nigerians dead and many others affected, News.Az reports, citing Premium Times.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu told journalists in Abuja that possible retaliation was “not off the table,” although she noted that any final decision would be taken at the highest level of government and may involve the legislature.

The minister said Nigeria was unhappy with the situation, citing recent killings of Nigerians in South Africa, including victims of attacks she attributed to security personnel in Port Elizabeth. She also rejected claims by South African authorities that violence is directed only at undocumented migrants, insisting that legally resident Nigerians have also been targeted.

She added that Nigerian properties, shops and businesses had been looted and destroyed, while tensions have continued despite Nigeria’s historical support for South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle.

The statement comes amid reports that Nigeria is preparing to repatriate around 1,000 citizens from South Africa following verification exercises, with the government expected to cover evacuation costs.

News.Az