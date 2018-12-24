Nigeria: Police say 17 killed in armed bandit attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

No fewer than 17 villagers were killed in an attack by armed bandits in northwestern Nigeria, police said late Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Zamfara State Police Command confirmed the death of 17 people in the village of Magami in Faru, Maradun after an attack by suspected armed bandits who stormed the village late evening Saturday, said police spokesman Mohamed Shehu.

He said additional police counterterrorism units have been deployed in the area and urged people to volunteer information to security agencies in their bid to end the menace of armed gangs in the area.

Zamfara has seen hundreds of casualties in attacks by armed gangs believed to be cattle thieves, precipitating heavy security deployments in the area.

News.Az

News.Az