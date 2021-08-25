Nigeria's cholera outbreak kills 1,768

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cholera outbreak in Nigeria has killed 1,768 people since its onset in January, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Tuesday.

At a press conference in Abuja, Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the disease control agency, said 47,603 suspected cholera cases were recorded in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory as of mid-August.

"The cases were reported from the beginning of the year. Persons aged five to 14 were mostly affected, 51% being male and 49% - female," Ihekweazu said, noting that the national multi-sectoral emergency system continues to coordinate the national response.

The outbreak of cholera in Nigeria has remained persistent, occurring annually, mostly during the rainy season and more often in areas with poor sanitation, overcrowding, lack of clean food and water, and areas where open defecation is a common practice.

