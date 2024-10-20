Nighttime Transportation Monitoring for COP29 in Baku Completed
In preparation for COP29, which is set to take place in Baku from 11 to 22 November, nighttime monitoring of transportation management in Baku has been successfully completed to ensure the seamless and safe organisation of road traffic during the event, News.Az reports.
The monitoring activities, undertaken by the COP29 AOC, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, involved assessing vehicle traffic on 20 October from 02:30 to 04:00 at various accommodation locations in the city centre, along with Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the event venue.
