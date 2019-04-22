Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum to open for another season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Bodrum is set to open for another exciting season. The global luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand that is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, will kick off the Bodrum summer season on April 15th.

The waterfront property includes a 76-suite hotel featuring Nikki Beach, Café Nikki, Sunset Lounge, Tone Gym, and Nikki Spa. The property offers 4, 6 and 7 bedroom villas that are spacious and contemporary. Each villa is designed to blend into its natural surroundings and bodes calming colors and relaxing lighting. Bespoke features include an entertainment wall, a signature MyBar, mood-light systems and oversized bathrooms.

The awe-inspiring property was awarded “Stylish Luxury Hotel of the Year” by the Luxury Travel Guide in January 2018. The judging panel for the awards included TV personalities Shane Green (Resort Rescue), Marianela Pereyra (Resident Beach Expert), Claire Newell (Travel Expert), Antonio Cuellar (luxury hospitality photographer), and the inhouse team at Luxury Travel Guide. AndBest Beach Hotel in Turkey, Best Lifestyle Hotel in Turkey, Best Rooftop View Hotel in Turkey, Best Suite Hotel in Turkey by Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, 2018.

Nikki Beach, the beach club and restaurant features the brand’s signature all white décor, international cuisine, exceptional entertainment and lavish parties. The property includes indoor and outdoor dining options, a swim-up bar, octagon bar, VIP cabanas, 2-tier VIP terrace, a Nikki Beach Lifestyle boutique, single sun loungers and VIP event villas with a private pools. Throughout the season, local residents, jet setters and Nikki Beach brand lovers will enjoy festive days at Nikki Beach Bodrum, where the brands six elements - music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art seamlessly merge into one memorable experience. This magical formula has made Nikki Beach legendary around the world.

In celebration of the brands 20th anniversary, Nikki Beach Bodrum will host events throughout the season including the sought after White Party as a highlight. Live performers, gourmet cuisine, premium Champagne and more will wow guests. The venue will be completely transformed into a white paradise featuring classic Nikki Beach style, complemented by memorable décor elements. As one of the most coveted invitations around the world, Nikki Beach guests will dress in all white. The event theme will be announced in the coming months.

The venue also features a beautiful rooftop with stunning panoramic views of the sunset across Torba Bay. The rooftop is casual, yet luxurious with a cozy dining space that serves flavorful cuisine, classic beverages with a modern twist, a wide range of fine wines and Champagne. There is a harmony between Aegean and local cuisine highlighting the finest organic ingredients. In the spirit of Nikki Beach, the rooftop will also highlight daily live performances featuring unique entertainment and DJ’s.

About Nikki Beach Worldwide:

In 1998, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, the Nikki Beach concept has transcended its international venues and grown into a global, multifaceted luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand comprised of a Beach Club Division; a Hotels & Resorts Division; a Lifestyle Division; a Special Events Division and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 NonProfit Charity Division.

Nikki Beach can now be experienced in: Miami Beach, Florida, USA; Saint Tropez, France; Saint Barth, Caribbean; Marbella, Spain; Koh Samui, Thailand; Mallorca, Spain; Ibiza, Spain; Porto Heli, Greece; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Dubai, UAE; Bodrum, Turkey; Versilia, Italy; Barbados, Caribbean and opening in Costa Smeralda, Italy for summer 2018. Nikki Beach has a pop-up location during the Cannes International Film Festival. The Hotels & Resorts division has properties in Koh Samui, Thailand; Porto Heli, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey and Dubai, UAE.

News.Az