Nikol Pashinyan appoints his driver's brother as head of customs post

Nikol Pashinyan appoints his driver's brother as head of customs post

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan appointed his driver's brother as the head of Noragavit customs post, ONA reports citing Zhamanak newspaper.

It is reported that two weeks ago, N. Pashinyan ordered to dismiss the employee of the Noragavit custom post who laid the flag against a wall. After the incident, the head of Noragavit customs post was also fired.

According to the newspaper, the driver’s brother held other positions under the instruction of PM Pashinyan before.

