Yandex metrika counter

Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan are entering a fundamental stage

  • Politics
  • Share
Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan are entering a fundamental stage
Source: CNN

Armenia and Azerbaijan are entering a fundamental stage in terms of bilateral relations, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the United States Donald Trump in Washington, News.Az reports.

“Leaving the past behind, we are looking ahead. This stage would not have been possible without the personal involvement of President Trump,” the Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      