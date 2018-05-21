Nikol Pashinyan intends to replace all governors of Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

All the governors of Armenia will be replaced, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Monday, after the inauguration ceremony of the Cabinet members at the Presidential Residence, news.am reports.

Referring to the possibility of replacing the heads of Special Investigation Service and Investigative Committee, Pashinyan emphasized that there are some legislative problems there. “We will observe those issues in the context of the legislation”, Pashinyan said.

News.Az

