Nikol Pashinyan: It is a historic day and a success for our region

“This is truly a historic day and a success for our countries and our region. The world will benefit from this as well, as it signifies a region living in peace and a more just world,” said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a joint press conference in Washington with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports.

“We will work together equally to complete and implement the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” Pashinyan emphasized.

News.Az