Nikol Pashinyan: No talk on meeting with Azerbaijani president at the moment

Armenian PM N.Pashinyan said while answering the question whether there is a certain dynamics or changes in the situation after the meeting of the FM's of Armenia and Azerbaijan, APA reports citing news.am.

“It’s not right to expect great results from the first contacts, they are valuable in a sense that they are getting acquainted with each other”, he said.

As for a possible meeting with the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Pashinyan said there is no such talk on it at the moment.

