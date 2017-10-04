Nikol Pashinyan: We have lost to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I confirm Serzh Sargsyan's words that we have lost the military balance with Azerbaijan - thanks to our Russian partner."

According to Lragir, the statement came from deputy from the opposition faction "Elk" Nikol Pashinyan in the Armenian parliament during the discussion of the agreement on the Russian-Armenian joint grouping of troops.

"Each time Russia sells weapons to Azerbaijan, and we do not know what to answer. The answer is simple - it is possible to conclude an even more binding contract with Russia. Then Russia sells arms to Turkey, and we again conclude a new treaty with Russia, lowering the degree of our sovereignty. We were happy with the Iskanders and then Russia sold the S-400 to Turkey, which will knock your Iskanders down like toys," the Armenian opposition leader said.

Pashinyan also expressed his displeasure in connection with the terms of the 1915 Treaty of Sevres .

"Where is the Treaty of Sevres now? How can the nation that went through 1915 place their hopes on someone else's army? Why did the Russian army retreat in 1915 after the capture of Wang? Serzh Sargsyan and his power lost the main component of security," Pashinyan said.

News.Az

