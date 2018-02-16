Nikolay Dallakyan: Children die of starvation in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There are families in Armenia that are in a very difficult social condition."

"Children are brought to us in an extremely exhausted state. In some cases, they can not even be saved," Haykakan Zhamanak quotes the director of the Yerevan-based medical center of the Holy Mother of God, Nikolay Dallakyan, as saying.

Nikolay Dallakyan believes that if the family lives in extremely difficult social conditions in Armenia, it is better not to hesitate and temporarily transfer the child to the state's guardianship than to bring him to starvation.

"If, due to serious financial problems ... families are unable to upbring the child, they can temporarily take him to a social institution without giving up on him, so that the state provides care for this child, his nutrition, development, etc., than to keep him in poverty at home, not to provide medical assistance, or adequate care and lose a child, when in such a difficult phase it is possible to take advantage of state support, and when social problems of this families are settled, they can come and take the child back," said the director of the medical center.

"... If there are families who find themselves in such a difficult situation, advise them to temporarily choose such a solution. This is better, because sometimes children are brought in a very bad condition, one might say, starving children, in extremely grave condition. In some cases, they can not even be saved ... ", he continued.

When asked how often such incidents were registered in his center, Dallakyan replied that they do not carry out such statistics.

News.Az

