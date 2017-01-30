Nine Azerbaijani companies join ‘green corridor’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine companies in Azerbaijan joined the ‘green corridor’ for transportation of goods and vehicles by late 2016, said Aydin Aliyev, chairman of Azerbaijan’s Stat

He was addressing a conference dedicated to ‘The State Program on Socio-Economic Development of the Regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018’ in Baku Jan. 30, Trend reports.

“Two of the companies were added to the list through the mediation of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham),” said Aliyev.

The ‘green corridors’ allow simplified transportation of goods and vehicles for AmCham member-companies.

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee and AmCham signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Dec. 1, 2016.

The document envisages the use of the ‘green corridor’ and other access systems during the transportation of goods and vehicles for AmCham member-companies.

The document was signed for a period of one year.

News.Az

News.Az