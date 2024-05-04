Nine Azerbaijani wrestlers to compete at World Olympic Qualifier in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nine Azerbaijani wrestlers will demonstrate their prowess at the World Olympic Qualifier to be held in Istanbul, Türkiye from May 9-12, to earn a spot for the Paris 2024 Games, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Greco-Roman wrestlers Murad Mammadov (60kg), Rafig Huseynov (87kg), Murad Ahmadiyev (97kg) and Sabah Shariati (130kg), and female fighters Mariya Stadnik (50kg), Gultakin Shirinova (53kg), Alyona Kolesnik (57kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62kg) and Elis Manolova (68kg). The semifinal bouts will serve as the Paris Olympic qualification bouts and the winners of these semifinals will earn a quota for the Olympic Games. The two winners of the bronze-medal bouts will compete for the third quota of each weight category.

News.Az