Nine ISIL-linked suspects detained in Turkey’s Adana

Security forces detained nine suspected members of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in southern Turkey on May 17, according to a police source.

Counterterrorism police launched simultaneous raids on several locations in the southern province of Adana, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The suspects detained during the raids included two Syrian nationals.

Following their check-ups, the suspects were taken to the provincial police headquarters for their testimonies.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in recent years in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.

