Nine killed in coal mine explosion in China

Nine persons were killed and eight others injured in a coal mine explosion in northeast China's Heilongjiang province, the state media reported.

The incident took place at the Yuchen coal mine in Jidong County, Jixi, yesterday while 17 miners were working underground, officials said, according to Indian Express.

Eight persons were rescued and rushed to a hospital where their condition was stable.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is under way, officials said.

China is the world's biggest producer and consumer of coal. In August, China’s State Council had announced to launch a new round of safety checks at coal mines and chemical plants starting September.

News.Az

